How Many Combinations of Holes Are at Disney’s Palm Golf Course?

Disney Parks shared an interesting video on their TikTok when it comes to Disney's Palm Golf Course.

What's Happening:

  • On the Disney Parks TikTok page, they shared a video that may change the way you look at Disney's Palm Golf Course.
  • Every day, they will change the position of the holes.
  • If you look closely, you can see that they are 50th anniversary themed.
  • This helps spread foot traffic and keep the green healthy.
  • On each green, the hole could be in one of six positions.
  • Changing 18 holes six ways means there are 18,564 combinations.
  • This means every game you play will be different than the last.
  • It is always fun when Walt Disney World gives you a little inside look like this.
  • You can see the video below.

