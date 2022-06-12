How Many Combinations of Holes Are at Disney’s Palm Golf Course?

Disney Parks shared an interesting video on their TikTok when it comes to Disney's Palm Golf Course.
What's Happening:
- On the Disney Parks TikTok page, they shared a video that may change the way you look at Disney's Palm Golf Course.
- Every day, they will change the position of the holes.
- If you look closely, you can see that they are 50th anniversary themed.
- This helps spread foot traffic and keep the green healthy.
- On each green, the hole could be in one of six positions.
- Changing 18 holes six ways means there are 18,564 combinations.
- This means every game you play will be different than the last.
- It is always fun when Walt Disney World gives you a little inside look like this.
- You can see the video below.