Arribas France Offering New Jewelry Collection to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

Arribas France is offering a brand new jewelry collection that is designed specifically for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. This collection is inspired by the Gardens of Wonder, which is located around Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Add the perfect accessory to any outfit with this collection inspired by Gardens of Wonder which can be found located around Sleeping Beauty Castle.