ESPN Promotes Nate Ravitz to Senior Vice President, Digital Content

ESPN has promoted executive Nate Ravitz to the role of Senior Vice President, Digital Content after a long tenure with online strategy and fantasy sports efforts for the network.

ESPN executive Nate Ravitz has been promoted to ESPN Senior Vice President, Digital Content, as was announced today by Norby Williamson, Executive Editor and Head of Event and Studio Production.

Ravitz, who joined ESPN in 2007, will continue to be responsible for the content experience across ESPN’s digital platforms, including ESPN.com, the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices as well as Fantasy.

As part of his critical role, Ravitz oversees several key areas directly tied to ESPN’s content and business strategy such as digital editorial (including all the sport-by-sport coverage), audience engagement, mobile alerts, SEO, content insights, the copy desk and digital video production in both English and Spanish.

Under Ravitz’s leadership, ESPN Digital had its best year ever in 2021, setting a new Sports category record with 120 million unique visitors in the U.S. in October. In that same month, the ESPN App set a new best with 27.3 million unique visitors. Overall in 2021, the ESPN app increased its lead over the No. 2 app from 13.5 million to 16.6 million.

When Ravitz joined the company in 2007, he was a general editor of ESPN Fantasy, a hybrid role of editor and writer/on-air talent for fantasy content. He was elevated to deputy editor in 2008, where he oversaw all aspects of ESPN Fantasy content for ESPN.com, including integration across platforms.

In 2011, Ravitz was promoted to senior director of fantasy and premium content, adding Insider content and business strategy to his role. In 2014, Ravitz led the development of ESPN Now while adding responsibility for ESPN-branded social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In 2015, he assumed the role of senior director, digital video and push operations, where he added digital video curation and distribution for ESPN digital properties and over-the-top devices and led the launch of ESPN on Snapchat Discover. He was promoted to vice president in 2016.

From 2015 through 2017, Ravitz oversaw programming and content strategy for all social media channels for ESPN’s major brands and sports verticals including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. From 2018 to 2020, he oversaw the multiplatform visual content team, including photo and content design for all ESPN branded products as well as The Undefeated and ESPN Films.

Within his areas, Nate has been instrumental in developing and growing a deep collection of talented and diverse staff and he has participated as a formal mentor in multiple ESPN programs. He was inducted into the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and won a Sports Emmy for Best New Approach, Coverage, for his on-air work for ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now (2007).

Ravitz graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He will continue to report to Williamson

