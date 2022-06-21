Official AvengerCon Website Launched Ahead of Third Episode of “Ms. Marvel”

Marvel fans have been wanting AvengerCon to be a real thing since seeing the fictional fan event in the first episode of Ms. Marvel. Well, we’re not quite there yet, but Marvel has launched an official website for the event to promote the ongoing Disney+ series.
- Yes, newjerseyavengercon.com is now officially a thing.
- Marvel fans can head to the new site to check out image from the event, which wasn’t seen for long in the series and was loaded with so many details, you were bound to miss a few.
- The site features events and exhibits, a gallery, a starter pack and a store, which links you to a previous post on some of the apparel we saw at AvengerCon.
- The homepage also features the tagline “The only convention held where heroes are born” and includes the following description of the event:
- Held at the historic Camp Lehigh and home of Captain America, AvengerCon is a celebration of the Avengers and a historic gathering of the most dedicated enthusiasts of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
- The page also features a message that reflects the events of the first episode of Ms. Marvel:
- “Due to recent events during the inaugural Captain Marvel Cosplay contest, AvengerCon has been canceled until further notice. SORRY NO REFUNDS.”
- The page shared info on the following events and exhibits:
- Get a photo with the star spangled singers
- A Pal to All Planets: The Peter Quill Star Boy Story
- Asgardian throne photo op
- Captain Marvel: Cosmic Avenger
- Things Hulk Smashed
- Captain Marvel Cosplay Contest
- Trash Panda Alley
- Gigantic Dude Ant-Man
- The Realm of Asgard
- In the gallery, you can find photos of some of these exhibits, including some featuring characters from the show, like Kamala and Bruno.
- Finally, the AvengerCon starter pack features all kinds of digital Avengers wallpapers that fans can download for free.
- But wait, there’s more! If you click on the star in the top right corner of the page, the site transforms from an official AvengerCon page to a fan page that appears to have been made by Kamala.
- While many of the feature of the page remain the same (with some cosmic flair), a completely new set of Ms. Marvel wallpapers become available.
- And the best part, at the bottom of the page, you can find a Fan Feed with a link to Kamala’s YouTube page where you can watch her video on Carol Danvers!
About Ms. Marvel:
- Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.
- An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?
- Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
- Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.
- Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.