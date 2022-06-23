D23 Hosting Member Mixers in San Diego and Seattle This July

D23 has announced two different Member Mixers taking place at the end of July in San Diego and Seattle.

The Disney Afternoon with D23 – Member Mixer – presented by BoxLunch

D23 is hosting a very magical Member Mixer celebrating the nostalgic vibes of everyone’s childhood favorite two-hour TV block—The Disney Afternoon!

D23 Gold Members are invited to socialize with other members, play some games, enjoy some light snacks, and celebrate the kaleidoscopically colorful worlds of their favorite shows.

All fans are encouraged to go far out and wear ’90s clothing, or even outfits inspired by your favorite The Disney Afternoon characters! Will you channel Darkwing Duck with a clever cape, or perhaps the sleuthing style of Dale with a pop-patterned shirt? No matter what you pick, make sure to have fun and show your true toon-pride with whatever you choose to wear!

D23 Gold Members and their guests will have the Punchbowl Social San Diego to themselves from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Everyone will be able to enjoy specialty snacks and delicious refreshments—plus a few sweet surprises, and a variety of complimentary activities, including bowling, bocce ball, and pingpong.

Space is limited and the guest list will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The special event costs $25 per person (plus $5 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members only, and takes place on Saturday, July 23rd.

Tickets and more information are available now on D23’s website

D23 Seattle Member Mixer

Join the D23 Team in the beautiful Pacific Northwest for a rip-roarin’ Member Mixer! This is a terrific opportunity for D23 Members to party with other members and some special guests, and enjoy some great food and drink in Lynwood, Washington.

Fans will mingle in a reserved area just for D23 Gold Members and their guests from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood. Everyone will be able to enjoy mouth-watering snacks and delicious refreshments… and all attendees will receive a D23-exclusive gift to take home as well!

Space is limited and the guest list will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis—so sign up today!

The special event costs $20 per person (plus $3 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members only, and takes place on Friday, July 29th.

Tickets and more information are available now on D23’s website