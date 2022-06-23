James Lesure Joins the Cast of ABC Spinoff Series “The Rookie: Feds”

According to Deadline, James Lesure has joined the cast of the ABC spinoff series The Rookie: Feds.
What's Happening:
- James Lesure has joined the cast of ABC's new hour-long series The Rookie: Feds.
- Lesure will be playing the role of Carter Hope who is conservative and goes by the book.
- He's an FBI agent who joined after a successful career as a lawyer in the Justice Department.
- He's about to endure his most challenging task, where he has to train Clark, who is outspoken and thinks outside of the box.
- The series is co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter and stars Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, as well as Frankie Faison, Felix Solis, Britt Robertson, and Kevin Zegers.