First Ever ABC Primetime Airing of UFC is Part of Blockbuster Championship Doubleheader of UFC International Fight Week 2022

The UFC 276 Prelims will air on ABC and ESPN on Saturday, July 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first ever ABC Primetime airing of UCF as part of the Blockbuster Championship doubleheader of UFC International Fight Week 2022. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

ABC will air its first-ever primetime UFC event July 2nd from 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT when UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, a blockbuster championship double header, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier presented by Modelo (Prelims) is part of a stacked card capping UFC International Fight Week 2022. The main card streams at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV, with the Prelims simulcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The night’s action starts with Early Prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

In the PPV main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

Standout Fights in the Prelims Include: