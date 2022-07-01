As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 4th- 8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 4th-9th:

Monday, July 4 Chris Hemsworth ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) Jemima Rooper and Max Irons ( Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ) Chef Joe Isidori (Fourth of July grilling tips)

Tuesday, July 5 Vivica A. Fox ( Keeping Up with the Joneses ) Henry Kissinger ( Leadership ) Shirlene Obuobi ( On Rotation )

Wednesday, July 6 Hayden Panettiere Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 3 ) Chris Hemsworth ( Thor ) Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE Food & Lifestyle director)

Thursday, July 7 Rachel Recchia and Gabby Widney ( The Bachelorette ) Performance by Chicago

Friday, July 8 GMA’s summer concert series : Performance by aespa

Saturday, July 9 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio ( Maggie ) Binge This! with Segun Oduolowu (PEOPLE) Bela Gandhi (dating expert)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.