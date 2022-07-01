As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 4th- 8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 4th-9th:
- Monday, July 4
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Jemima Rooper and Max Irons (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin)
- Chef Joe Isidori (Fourth of July grilling tips)
- Tuesday, July 5
- Vivica A. Fox (Keeping Up with the Joneses)
- Henry Kissinger (Leadership)
- Shirlene Obuobi (On Rotation)
- Wednesday, July 6
- Hayden Panettiere
- Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (Zombies 3)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
- Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE Food & Lifestyle director)
- Thursday, July 7
- Rachel Recchia and Gabby Widney (The Bachelorette)
- Performance by Chicago
- Friday, July 8
- GMA’s summer concert series: Performance by aespa
- Saturday, July 9
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio (Maggie)
- Binge This! with Segun Oduolowu (PEOPLE)
- Bela Gandhi (dating expert)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.