"GMA" Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, Henry Kissinger and More to Appear Week of July 4th

by |
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 4th- 8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 4th-9th:

  • Monday, July 4
    • Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
    • Jemima Rooper and Max Irons (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin)
    • Chef Joe Isidori (Fourth of July grilling tips)
  • Tuesday, July 5
    • Vivica A. Fox (Keeping Up with the Joneses)
    • Henry Kissinger (Leadership)
    • Shirlene Obuobi (On Rotation)
  • Wednesday, July 6
    • Hayden Panettiere
    • Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (Zombies 3)
    • Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
    • Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE Food & Lifestyle director)
  • Thursday, July 7
  • Friday, July 8
  • Saturday, July 9
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio (Maggie)
    • Binge This! with Segun Oduolowu (PEOPLE)
    • Bela Gandhi (dating expert)

