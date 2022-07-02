Hugo Speer Removed from “The Full Monty” Reboot for Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

According to Deadline, Hugo Speer who is starring in the upcoming reboot of The Full Monty for Disney+, has been removed from the show following allegations of “inappropriate conduct.”

Speer, who played Guy in the original film and was reprising the role alongside the likes of Robert Carlyle and Lesley Sharp, will no longer feature in the TV reboot.

Disney+ said it had been “made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.”

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect,” added the statement.

A spokesperson for Speer told Deadline he denies all allegations and will be challenging them.

About The Full Monty:

Almost 25 years on from its original 1997 air date, the eight-part comedy/drama about a group of unemployed men in post-industrial Sheffield who turn to stripping to make a bit of extra cash will see the original film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy ( Slumdog Millionaire ) and producer Uberto Pasolini ( Nowhere Special ) reunite. Alma’s Not Normal director Andrew Chaplin and No Offence ’s Catherine Morshead have taken on directing duties from Peter Cattaneo.

The limited series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

The series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX

Executive produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content for Disney+. Alice Nutter is co-writer and Simon Lewis is series producer.