New Original Song “Alien Invasion” from “Zombies 3” Now Available

Zombies 3 is an original movie streaming on Disney+ starting July 15th. Disney Music posted on their Twitter that the new song Alien Invasion is now available.
What's Happening:
- If you are looking forward to the Disney+ original movie Zombies 3, you can hear their new song Alien Invasion before the movie is even out.
- You can do so by clicking here.
Zombies 3 Synopsis:
- Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.
Trailer:
- If you have yet to see the official trailer you can see that below.
