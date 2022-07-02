New Original Song “Alien Invasion” from “Zombies 3” Now Available

Zombies 3 is an original movie streaming on Disney+ starting July 15th. Disney Music posted on their Twitter that the new song Alien Invasion is now available.

What's Happening:

  • If you are looking forward to the Disney+ original movie Zombies 3, you can hear their new song Alien Invasion before the movie is even out.
  • You can do so by clicking here.

Zombies 3 Synopsis:

  • Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

Trailer:

  • If you have yet to see the official trailer you can see that below.

