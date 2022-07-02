New Original Song “Alien Invasion” from “Zombies 3” Now Available

Zombies 3 is an original movie streaming on Disney+ starting July 15th. Disney Music posted on their Twitter that the new song Alien Invasion is now available.

What's Happening:

If you are looking forward to the Disney+ original movie Zombies 3 , you can hear their new song Alien Invasion before the movie is even out.

Wait…what was that? 💫👽 The new song "Alien Invasion" from #ZOMBIES3 has landed. 🛸 Listen now: https://t.co/hpD6gxzzeF⁰⁰ZOMBIES 3, an Original movie, is streaming July 15. pic.twitter.com/NfjM2Gzhh4 — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) July 1, 2022

Zombies 3 Synopsis:

Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

Trailer:

If you have yet to see the official trailer you can see that below.