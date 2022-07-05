The new episode of America’s Caddie previews the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open as well as highlighting the start of the big two weeks in the birthplace of golf.

What’s Happening:

New Genesis Scottish Open Episode:

Streaming now exclusively on ESPN

Two Special Guests:

Stewart Cink – Hear from Stewart about how a little father-son connection has helped return his game to form as he tries to recapture his links golf magic in Scotland.

Eve Muirhead – Michael takes on the Renaissance Club with Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler, Eve Muirhead.

Video Excerpts:

Michael takes on the famous “Barstool Putting Challenge” at Ducks Inn in Scotland ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Michael asks the hard-hitting questions to Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler, Eve Muirhead.

Genesis Scottish Open on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present this week the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Coverage will include two exclusive streams of coverage each day, Featured Groups and Featured Holes. The action begins Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, July 10th.

