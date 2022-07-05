This week, Marvel Studios is inviting you to join Thor and the rest of his friends to celebrate the release of­ Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, premiering in theaters on July 8th. There are new products inspired by the release of this movie from Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, and more.

What's Available:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty FX Mjolnir Electronic Hammer by Hasbro

Kids ages 5 and up can imagine wielding the enchanted hammer Mjolnir with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty FX Mjolnir Electronic Hammer roleplay toy! Crackling light FX allows kids to imagine harnessing the power of lightning in their hands, with a rumbling sound FX.

The Mighty FX Mjolnir Electronic Hammer brings the enchanted hammer to life with 2 modes of heroic play, motion-activated sound FX, lights, and unlockable secret FX power.

The Goat Boat by LEGO

Battle onboard Thor’s flying ship. The longboat is drawn through the skies by legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who are raised off the ground so kids can easily push the ship along as they play. The set includes 5 mini figures –Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr –and a host of weapons and accessories, including Thor’s Stormbreaker axe.

A central cabin features an opening roof for access to extra play space inside. Authentic accessories –including a boat wrench, fire extinguisher, map of New Asgard, bottle and a sunstone crystal–further inspire imaginative play.

When the day’s Super-Hero adventures are over, kids can display the ship in their room. For extra construction fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app contains intuitive, digital visualization tools, including zoom and rotate.

Funko POP! Marvel: Thor Love & Thunder – 2pk Thor & Mighty Thor by Funko

Electrify your Marvel collection with the exclusive, 2-pack Pop! Thor and Pop! Mighty Thor from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder .

. Both wield their hammers, and stand ready to fight in full armor. Vinyl bobbleheads are approximately 4.57 and 3.95-inches tall.

Marvel Thor: Love And Thunder Thor Cosplay Tank Top

While you wait for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder to release, channel some major God of Thunder vibes in this tank top inspired by the one Thor wears in the film. We can practically feel the lightening coursing through us!

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Be Worthy Break Apart Eye Palette