International Content Strategy Role Created by Disney for Kristen Finney

Disney has created an international content strategy role for Kristen Finne, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Kristen Finne will be taking on a newly-created role as Executive Vice President, Content Curation, of Disney’s International Content and Operations (IC&O) group.
- She will report to Rebecca Campbell, International Content and Operations Chairman.
- She was previously with DMED, as Executive Vice President, Content Distribution Strategy and Development, and is a former Executive Vice President of Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
- Finney will now be overseeing content strategy for both Disney+ and Star.
- This will be a hub for international content as well as cross-regional licensing opportunities and content slates.
- She will be working closely with each region's content team.
- Finney said: “The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe.”