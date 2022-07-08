Celebrate Christmas in July with Free Margaritas at Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Get ready for a tropical paradise where you can celebrate Christmas in July. Put on your favorite holiday outfit and join Santa as he travels to Kissimmee for the Christmas in July celebration on Monday, July 25th at Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s Grand Lobby.

What's Happening:

This event is completely free and open to the public as well as resort guests.

You can learn more here here

What's Included:

Free White Christmas Margaritas

Live Christmas entertainment and musical performances

Surprises and giveaways (including a chance to win a 2-night stay)

Visits from Santa, Toy Soldiers and the Mischievous Elves

Five-minute chair massages

Vitamin Therapy’s Christmas shot specials

Festive family-friendly activities and more

More Information: