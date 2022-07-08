Celebrate Christmas in July with Free Margaritas at Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Get ready for a tropical paradise where you can celebrate Christmas in July. Put on your favorite holiday outfit and join Santa as he travels to Kissimmee for the Christmas in July celebration on Monday, July 25th at Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s Grand Lobby.
What's Happening:
What's Included:
- Free White Christmas Margaritas
- Live Christmas entertainment and musical performances
- Surprises and giveaways (including a chance to win a 2-night stay)
- Visits from Santa, Toy Soldiers and the Mischievous Elves
- Five-minute chair massages
- Vitamin Therapy’s Christmas shot specials
- Festive family-friendly activities and more
More Information:
- Additional festivities happening all July long include Margaritaville Resort Orlando's Celebrate Christmas in July Exclusive Offer. Guests can stay three or more nights and receive two drink vouchers, free valet parking for hotel guests, and a daily $25 resort credit for the first three nights.
- You can find out more about this here.
- The resort will also provide guests with various Christmas-themed programming, including special holiday drips and shots at Vitamin Therapy Services, hydrating facials at St. Somewhere Spa and White Christmas Margaritas at Euphoria Fish House.