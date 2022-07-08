Bring Some Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Fun to Your Collection with Hasbro and Super 7 Bundles from Entertainment Earth

It’s a rainy day somewhere so why not take this opportunity to do some shopping?! If your action figure collection could use an update, Entertainment Earth has just released three new bundles of previously released characters from Hasbro and Super7 that are on sale and come with a diorama!

Entertainment Earth has been bringing pop culture fans the latest and greatest figures and toys for their ever growing collections.

While it’s always great to secure your next item through a pre-order, what’s even better is a sale! Right now fans can take advantage of outlet deal bundles of Hasbro and Super7 action figures featuring characters from Star Wars , Marvel and Disney.

Among the available collectibles are: Star Wars Vintage Collection Stormtroopers Marvel Legends The Hand Ninja Disney Ultimates (Pinocchio, Sorcerer Mickey, Prince John)

Each bundle includes between 3-8 figures and comes with a diorama set piece.

Prices range from $50.00-$111.00 and are in stock at Entertainment Earth . Plus, guests can take advantage of free shipping (U.S. only) on orders over $39.00! What a deal!

Links to the individual bundles can be found below.

Star Wars Vintage Collection

Bring home agents of the Empire from video games and The Mandalorian to bring order to the galaxy on this very strange planet of weirdly sized things. Each trooper comes packaged on a retro Kenner-inspired 9-inch x 6-inch cardback, complete with blasters and other accessories. These figures are for fans ages 4 and up.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure Bundle of 5

In this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure Bundle of 5, you'll get: 1x Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Shadow Stormtrooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure 1x Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Shock Scout Trooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure 1x Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure 1x Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive 1x The Incredible Shrinking Action Figure Land Diorama No. 21



Marvel Legends

Build your Hand Ninja army! Use the included legs to increase the size of your Stilt-Man build-a-figure (other parts not included) to preposterous heights! Slice, dice, it's nice.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends 6-Inch The Hand Ninja Action Figure and Diorama Bundle of 9