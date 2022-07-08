“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Elizabeth Banks, Demi Lovato and More to Appear Week of July 11th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 11th-15th:

  • Monday, July 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
  • Tuesday, July 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Steven Yeun (Nope)
    • Wiz Khalifa (Multiverse)
    • Musical Guests Hot Milk
  • Wednesday, July 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
    • Billy Bob Thornton (The Gray Man)
    • Marcus Scribner (grown-ish)
    • Musical Guests Sean Paul ft. Gwen Stefani
  • Tuesday, July 14 – Guest Host Mark Rober
    • Demi Lovato (Holy Fvck)
    • Science Bob Pflugfelder
    • Musical Guest Demi Lovato
  • Friday, July 15
    • TBD

