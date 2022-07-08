This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 11th-15th:
- Monday, July 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Elizabeth Banks (Press Your Luck)
- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia (The Bachelorette)
- Musical Guests CAAMP
- Tuesday, July 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Steven Yeun (Nope)
- Wiz Khalifa (Multiverse)
- Musical Guests Hot Milk
- Wednesday, July 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Billy Bob Thornton (The Gray Man)
- Marcus Scribner (grown-ish)
- Musical Guests Sean Paul ft. Gwen Stefani
- Tuesday, July 14 – Guest Host Mark Rober
- Demi Lovato (Holy Fvck)
- Science Bob Pflugfelder
- Musical Guest Demi Lovato
- Friday, July 15
- TBD
