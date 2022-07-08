This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 11th-15th:

Monday, July 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Elizabeth Banks ( Press Your Luck ) Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia ( The Bachelorette ) Musical Guests CAAMP

Tuesday, July 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Steven Yeun ( Nope ) Wiz Khalifa ( Multiverse ) Musical Guests Hot Milk

Wednesday, July 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson Billy Bob Thornton ( The Gray Man ) Marcus Scribner ( grown-ish ) Musical Guests Sean Paul ft. Gwen Stefani

Tuesday, July 14 – Guest Host Mark Rober Demi Lovato ( Holy Fvck ) Science Bob Pflugfelder Musical Guest Demi Lovato

Friday, July 15 TBD



