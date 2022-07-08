Mattel To Host “12 Days of Fandom” Event To Kickstart Their Presence at This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con

Mattel has announced their 12 Days of Fandom event in celebration of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, set to feature exclusive new collectibles from Hot Wheels, Jurassic World, and more.

What’s Happening:

Mattel has announced “12 Days of Fandom” in celebration of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, ready to kickstart the company’s presence at the event.

Mattel Creations brings fans the hottest exclusive collectibles from beloved properties, including Star Wars , Hot Wheels, WWE, Jurassic World, Masters of the Universe , and more during their 12 Days of Fandom event.

Hot Wheels, WWE, , and more during their 12 Days of Fandom event. Celebrated from July 11 – July 24, products will be available online and on the show floor at the highly anticipated annual event.

The celebration will unveil with their first product drop on July 11th, ultimately providing fans with a 288-hour sale of the 2022 lineup heading into this year’s convention.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel will present a variety of fan-forward activations, including panels, signings, special guest appearances, product showcases, photo opportunities, and displays of the 12 Days of Fandom items at booths #3029 and #2945.

Fans can stay up-to-date with daily announcements and drops by visiting creations.mattel.com

What They’re Saying: