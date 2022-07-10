Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim from Disney’s “ZOMBIES” Would Love To Make Live-Action “Tangled” Together

While discussing their latest film, ZOMBIES 3, stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim share what they’d like to do in the future, ensuring that they get to work together once again.

is said to be the last of the films, the pair must figure out a way to work together again, even mentioning that they would very much like to star together in a live-action adaptation of the hit 2010 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, . In that film, the kingdom’s most wanted – and most charming – bandit, Flynn Rider, hides out in a mysterious tower and is taken hostage by Rapunzel, a beautiful and feisty tower-bound teen with 70 feet of magical, golden hair. Flynn’s curious captor, who’s looking for her ticket out of the tower where she’s been locked away for years, strikes a deal with the handsome thief, and the unlikely duo set off on an action-packed escapade, complete with a super-cop horse named Maximus, overprotective chameleon Pascal, and a gruff gang of pub thugs.

Manheim suggested that he would play Flynn Rider/Eugene, and obviously Donnelly would take on the role of Rapunzel.

Though no plans have officially been revealed, given Disney’s current penchant for adapting their animation library into a live-action catalog, their idea isn’t that outlandish.

, It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition. ZOMBIES 3 arrives on Disney+ on July 15th.