Hulu Renews “Only Murders in the Building” for a Third Season

The Arconia just can’t catch a break, as Hulu has officially renewed Only Murders in the Building for a third season!

What’s Happening:

Hulu Original comedy series Only Murders in the Building , which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season.

, which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver & Mabel.

New episodes of the current second season stream weekly on Tuesdays.

The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history and was the #1 best reviewed television series of 2021.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Check out our review and recaps of all the episodes of Only Murders in the Building so far here

What They’re Saying:

Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said: “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

About Only Murders in the Building Season 2:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.