Disney Vacation Club Reinstates 100% Point Borrowing

Disney Vacation Club has reinstated 100% of their future use borrowing points.
What's Happening:
- Effective immediately, Disney Vacation Club is reinstating 100% of their borrowing points from a future Use Year.
- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threshold was reduced to 50% in April 2020.
- All DVC Resorts were closed for three months, with some closures lasting longer.
- The loss of capacity was combined with a large number of cancellation policies, which was DVC to limit the number of points members could bring forward for a future Use Year.
- A member with a February use year can utilize their 2022 allocation for any stays occurring between February 1st, 2022 and January 31st, 2023.
- Borrowing points allow the owner to move all their future years' points into the current Use Year.
- The February owner could borrow their 2023 points, which are normally valid from February 1st 2023 through January 31st 2024. They could use them to stay in the 2022 Use Year.
- This will give owners access to double their normal allocation of points as well as any points that may have been banked from 2021.