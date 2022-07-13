The Doctor Phillips Center Chairman, Jim Pugh, will be retiring following a 19 year term. Ed Timberlake will be appointed Chair while Sibille Pritchard will be Vice Chair.

What’s Happening:

Two decades ago, visionary and Founding Donor Jim Pugh set out to build one of the greatest performing arts centers in the world. Today, following the completion of the building in downtown Orlando, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces Pugh’s retirement as Chairman of the Board of Directors, closing out a 19-year tenure.

With his official status moving from Chairman to Chair Emeritus effective immediately, long-standing member and 28-year Orlando resident Ed Timberlake has been appointed Chairman for a two-year term. With his first assignment, Timberlake has appointed accomplished businesswoman Sibille Pritchard as Vice Chair.

Other Updates:

To kick off Pugh’s last Board meeting on June 30th, long-time friend and donor Neal Dempsey announced a $1 million donation to the arts center to honor Pugh’s legacy through the support of different initiatives and education programs. Board Member and community leader Irving Matthews also announced a $1.2 million gift to go toward the arts center’s phase 2 construction.

While the 2020-21 season came with many unique challenges brought on by the pandemic, the arts center was able to complete the original design of the building with the opening of Steinmetz Hall in January 2022–-a dream 20 years in the making, paving the way for Pugh’s retirement. The next generation, acoustically perfect, 1,464–1,770-seat venue is one of the greatest concert halls in the world, elevating Central Florida’s status as a cultural and entertainment destination beyond the parks. It has a unique ability to transform in shape, seating and size to accommodate multiple arts forms both amplified and unamplified, including opera and dance, and it attracts regional, national and international artists to the region.

Still to come is a dynamic music room called Judson’s, a gift from Joyce & Judson Green, which will offer cabaret-style seating for intimate, live entertainment. The arts center is also revisiting its master plan to reimagine a permanent design for the Frontyard Festival space, a safe, outdoor entertainment venue that brought 6,000+ people back to work and more than 100,000+ guests out of their homes during the most challenging months of the pandemic.

What They’re Saying: