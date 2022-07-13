First Look at 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Entrance Display

This year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is set to begin an almost 5 month-long run tomorrow, July 14th. To whet our appetites, Disney has given us our first look at this year’s entrance display.

What’s Happening:

Apart from changing the year, this display appears to be exactly the same as last year’s.

For 129 delicious days, guests can sip, savor and repeat across six continents at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE.

From July 14th through November 19th, 2022, more than 25 festival food and wine marketplaces located throughout EPCOT celebrate the best in global food and drink.

The entire family can also enjoy live musical performances by internationally recognized artists, participate in fun activities and scavenger hunts, and shop at Festival Markets showcasing official event collectibles, keepsakes, apparel, kitchenware items and more.

To prepare yourself for the culinary delights, check out the complete Festival Foodie Guide Eat to the Beat Concert Series

Additionally, the first merchandise collections shopDisney

More Walt Disney World News: