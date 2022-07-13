First Look at 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Entrance Display

This year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is set to begin an almost 5 month-long run tomorrow, July 14th. To whet our appetites, Disney has given us our first look at this year’s entrance display.
What’s Happening:
- Apart from changing the year, this display appears to be exactly the same as last year’s.
- For 129 delicious days, guests can sip, savor and repeat across six continents at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE.
- From July 14th through November 19th, 2022, more than 25 festival food and wine marketplaces located throughout EPCOT celebrate the best in global food and drink.
- The entire family can also enjoy live musical performances by internationally recognized artists, participate in fun activities and scavenger hunts, and shop at Festival Markets showcasing official event collectibles, keepsakes, apparel, kitchenware items and more.
- To prepare yourself for the culinary delights, check out the complete Festival Foodie Guide and the full Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup.
- Additionally, the first merchandise collections—including one starring Figment—have already started rolling into shopDisney.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Though it has told guests to the Walt Disney World Resort to “Drop In” to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades, the animated billboard for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at the park that guests encountered on World Drive is currently being removed.
- The meet & greets at the Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been closed since the park reopened from the 2020 pandemic closure. While they officially return on July 17th, they began a soft opening period this week.
- A new feature that will help Disney Parks guests find where they parked their car will first launch at Walt Disney World Resort this summer and will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.
