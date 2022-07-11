New Car Locator Service Coming to My Disney Experience and Disneyland Apps

A new feature that will help Disney Parks guests find where they parked their car will first launch at Walt Disney World Resort this summer and will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.

What’s Happening:

Set to launch first at Walt Disney World, and later this year at the Disneyland Resort, Car Locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details.

The feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device and will soon be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs ESPN

To use the feature, all you have to do is open your My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on your home screen, or you can use the Feature menu for access.

After that, follow the prompts to enter your parking information. If you choose to enable location permissions on your device, Car Locator can help fill in the details for you. When you’re ready to leave, return to the Car Locator for your parking information.

In addition to helping you find your car at the end of the day, the My Disney Experience app is full of convenient features to make any Disney visit easier. From mobile merchandise checkout and mobile food ordering to the direct-to-room service at Disney Resort hotels, the My Disney Experience app helps free up more time for guests to enjoy attractions and experiences.

Guests should also be sure to check out the MagicMobile service, which is a great contactless way to enter the theme parks and enjoy other helpful features like linking your Disney PhotoPass photos.

State Farm is sponsoring the new Car Locator feature and the brand-new planDisney Podcast that offers insightful tips, helpful suggestions, and inside looks for guests preparing for an upcoming Disney Parks vacation as ways to help Disney introduce more magical experiences to its guests.

Be sure to have the latest update of the My Disney Experience app so you can try out the new Car Locator when it launches this summer. Again, later this year, the feature will launch at Disneyland Resort.