One thing that guests love so much about EPCOT is the different festivals throughout the year. A favorite for many is the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE! It will be here before you know it, starting July 14th and running through November 19th. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the delicious options available.

What's Available:

Earth Eats hosted by IMPOSSIBLE (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

IMPOSSIBLE Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy slaw on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based)

IMPOSSIBLE Meatball with herbed polenta, rustic puttanesca sauce, and basil pesto (New) (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea (non-alcoholic) (New)

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea with Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka (New)

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Guava Mousse on a sugar cookie with coconut-lime whipped cream (New) (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa with sparkling wine and Minute Maid passion fruit, orange, and guava juices

Key Lime Mimosa with key lime sparkling wine and cranberry juice

Blood Orange Mimosa with sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Berry Sour Ale Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. berry noir sour ale and sparkling wine (New)

Mimosa Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Hawaii (Near Port of Entry; opening Aug. 11)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour DOLE pineapple chutney and spicy mayonnaise

SPAM Musubi Nigiri with sushi rice, teriyaki-glazed SPAM, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and nori (New)

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, and grenadine

Australia (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Grilled Sweet-and-Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with pineapple, pepper, onion, and snap peas (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling dipped in chocolate and coconut (New)

Beverages:

Coopers Brewery Pacific Pale Ale (New)

Yalumba ‘Y’ Viognier (New)

Robert Oatley Chardonnay

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon

Jansz Premium Rosé (New)

Wine Flight

Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, cheese curds, and gherkin relish

Maple cheesecake with whipped maple bourbon cheese and candied pecans

Beverages:

Frozen Mango Martini: Boyd & Blair Vodka with mango nectar and lemon

Canada

Food Items:

Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

“Le Cellier” Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with truffle-butter sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager

Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Estate

Appleseed Orchard (In Canada Far and Wide Theater)

Food Item:

Apple Crumble Tart

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Hard Cider (New)

Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry

Cider Flight

Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale

Playalinda Brewing Caramel Apple Pie Ale (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale

Beer Flight

Apple Blossom Sky: Apple cider, ginger ale, apple brandy, maple syrup, and mini marshmallows

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler

Ireland (Near the United Kingdom)

Food Items:

Fisherman’s Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish cream liqueur custard

Beverages:

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake

Brazil (Between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Feijoada: Black Beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice (New)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça

Belgium (Between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Beer-braised Beef served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache

Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream

Beverages:

St. Bernardus Witbier

Belgian Abbey Ale

Delirium Red Fruit Ale

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Grilled Chermoula Chicken or Moroccan-spiced Lamb Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli

Fried Falafel Pita with tahini sauce (Plant-based)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider

Bold Rock Ginger Turmeric Hard Cider

Stem Ciders Hibiscus Session Hard Apple Cider (New)

Fig Cocktail with white cranberry juice and fig vodka

Cider Flight

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler

Greece (Near Morocco)

Food Items:

Spanakopita

Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tzatziki on warm flatbread (New)

Beverages:

Mylonas Assyrtiko White Wine

Zoe Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

Hops & Barley (American Adventure)

Food Items:

Chesapeake Crab Slider with tangy coleslaw and Cajun remoulade (New)

Hot Beef Sandwich with horseradish cream and pickled vegetables

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime Wheat Ale

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale (New)

Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA

Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider

Longevity Chardonnay

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

Beer Flight

Spain (Between Italy and Germany)

Food Items:

Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives, and an Herbed Vinaigrette (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Paella with Rice, Chorizo, and Shrimp (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar, and Smoked Paprika (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager

Kentia Albariño Rías Baixas (New)

Faustino VII Rioja Rosado

Quinta del ’67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera (New)

Wine Flight

Germany

Food Items:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Roasted Bratwurst in a pretzel roll

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce

Beverages:

Gaffel Kölsch

Weihenstephaner Lager

Schöfferhofer Pineapple Hefeweizen (New)

Selbach-Oster Riesling

Beer Flight

The Alps (Near Germany)

Food Items:

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Riesling-poached pears, red wine-braised figs, candied pecans, honey, and cranberry toast (New) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

Wicked Weed Brewing Uncle Rick’s Pilsner (New)

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay

René Favre Dôle

Frozen Rosé

Wine Flight

Kenya (Near Refreshment Outpost)

Food Items:

Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef Tenderloin with sweet potato and corn mealie pap and kachumbari slaw (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with citrus-scented couscous

Beverage:

81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, Ben’s Original Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley, and kachumbari slaw (Plant-based)

Beverage:

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler

India (Near China)

Food Items:

Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup (New) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream (New) (Plant-based)

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread (New)

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine

Sula Chenin Blanc

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders)

Food Items:

Crispy Barbecued Pork Rinds with pimento cheese (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with green onions and peanuts

Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap with charred corn salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro-lime crema (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cabernet Franc Strawberry (New)

Rombauer Zinfandel

Bourbon Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Labrot & Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

The Noodle Exchange (Near Disney Traders; opening Aug. 11)

Food Items:

Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with shaved beef, mushrooms, and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Chinese Char Siu Pork Udon with mushrooms, bok choy, and soy pickled egg

Thai Shrimp and Coconut-Curry Rice Noodles with shiitake mushrooms and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Tofu Pho with mushrooms and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale

A to Z Riesling

Brew-Wing (Opening Aug. 11)

Food Items:

Sticky Wings with Peanut Sauce and Grape Gel with Celery and Ranch (New)

Garlic-Parmesan Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Sriracha-Lime Wings with celery and ranch (New)

Dry-rubbed Jerk-spiced Wings with papaya chili sauce with celery and ranch (New)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with buffalo sauce (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale

3 Daughters Brewing Watermelon Wheat Ale (New)

Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA (New)

Beer Flight

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cide

Woodchuck Guava ‘Nother Hard Cider (New)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Strawberry Lemonade Hard Cider (New)

Cider Flight

The Fry Basket (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based)

Fry Flight (New) Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based) Barbecued Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and caramel whisky



Beverages:

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Vodka with grapefruit juice, ginger, simple syrup, and lime with a salted rim (New)

81Bay Brewing Co. Key Lime Lager (New)

Flavors from Fire (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Smoked Corned Beef with crispy potatoes, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Banh Mi Bao with char-grilled Asian skirt steak, chicken liver aïoli, pickled vegetables, and cilantro (New)

Rocky Road Chocolate Cake with marshmallows, spiced almonds, and chocolate ganache (New)

Beverages:

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler

Coastal Eats (Near Mission: SPACE; opening Aug. 11)

Food Items:

Baked Scampi Dip with shrimp, scallops, and baguette (New)

Oysters Rockefeller (New)

Beverages:

Bell’s Lager of the Lakes Bohemian Pilsner (New)

Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé

Sean Minor Chardonnay

Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime

Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE; opening Aug. 11)

Food Items:

Traditional Macaroni & Cheese with herbed panko (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Cowboy Macaroni & Cheese with smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, onion straws, and barbecue aïoli (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Chili-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese with sour cream and cheddar cheese (New) (Plant-based) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA

Catena White Clay Sémillon-Chenin (New)

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir (New)

Mexico

Food Items:

Taco al Pastor: Seared pork belly pastor on a corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, pineapple, pickled onions, and chives (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Tostada de Barbacoa: Barbacoa beef on a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa verde, Mexican crema, queso fresco, and chives (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita chocolate bread pudding served with a chocolate crème anglaise

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Blood Orange Charm Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, blood orange aperitif, blackcurrant-infused vodka, and prosecco served on the rocks with pink peppercorns and sweet-dried-chile salt rim (New)

It Takes Two to Mango Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal Joven, mango purée, Nixta Corn Liqueur, rum, and ancho chile lime juice served on the rocks with hibiscus-salt rim (New)

France

Food Items:

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with three cheese blend

Brioche aux Escargots, Sauce Crème à l’ail et Persil: Escargot brioche with creamy garlic and parsley sauce (New)

Parmentier de Boeuf Braisé au Cabernet: Braised short ribs in cabernet with mashed potatoes

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Framboises: Vanilla crème brûlée with house-made raspberry jam (New) (Gluten/ Wheat-Friendly)

Beverages:

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and Monin Strawberry Rose Syrup

Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Riffaud (New)

Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac

La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, cranberry, and passion fruit juice

Italy

Food Items:

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato dumplings with four-cheese sauce and roasted cremini mushrooms (New)

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato dumplings with vodka sauce, Romano cheese, and crispy bacon (New)

Panna Cotta: Orange blossom panna cotta with seasonal berries (New)

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Italian Sangria

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

China

Food Items:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Mongolian Beef Bao Bun with onion (New)

Dandan Noodles: Spicy pork with sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, and green onion (New)

Beverages:

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (non-alcoholic) (New)

Good Fortune Citrus: Triple sec, grapefruit, and white boba

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese baijiu spirit, piña colada mix, and lychee

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, orange, and mango

Jasmine Draft Beer

Japan

Food Items:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Takoyaki: Octopus, green onion, and cabbage bites topped with tonkatsu sauce, bonito flakes, and nori (New)

Spicy Salmon Donburi: Spicy salmon with sushi rice, shiso leaf, red tobiko, and rice pearls (New)

Beverages:

Yuzu Lemon Drop: Vodka, yuzu, and lemon

Hana Fuji Apple Sake (New)

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Moon Blossom Pilsner (New)

Funnel Cake

Food Items:

Mini Piña Colada Funnel Cake with piña colada ice cream, whipped cream, toasted coconut, and maraschino cherry drizzled with coconut-rum sauce (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

The American Adventure – Mocha Madness: A sweet frozen cappuccino blended with chocolate syrup (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Godiva Chocolate Liqueur) (New)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Castaway Cold Brew: A creamy combination of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Nitro and sweet cream (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Liqueur) (New)

Near Canada – Arctic Sunrise: A cool citrus treat featuring passion fruit over ice and coconut syrup (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Bacardí Tropical Rum) (New)

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE – Nitro Dreams: A creamy combination of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Nitro Cold Brew, Irish cream syrup, and half & half topped with cream (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Angel’s Envy Bourbon) (New)

Available at Select Marketplaces

Remy Spork