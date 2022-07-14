ESPN’s “My Wish” Segment to Return to “SportsCenter” Later This Month

The award-winning ESPN “My Wish” Series returns for its 15th season on Sunday, July 17 and will feature stars from the NFL, MLB and the NBA. Since its beginning in 2006, the series has partnered with Make-A-Wish to fulfill 75 sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This year’s series of wishes will feature Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and their third baseman Austin Riley and the NFL’s New York Giants.

Working together with Make-A-Wish, ESPN produces feature segments on the wishes for airing on SportsCenter, with the first feature of this year’s series debuting in the 8 a.m. ET hour on Sunday, July 17. A new feature will debut each morning through Wednesday, July 20.

All features will re-air multiple times in various editions of SportsCenter and will be available on ESPN.com.

Chris Connelly has been host of the ESPN “My Wish” Series since the series began.

The series returns this year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Versions of the wish videos also will be shared on ESPN social media platforms.

The 2022 ESPN “My Wish” on SportsCenter segments include: