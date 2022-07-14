Survios and 20th Century Games Team Up for Action Horror Game in the Alien Universe

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will be here before you know it, starting on July 21st and running through July 24th. Survios has teamed up with 20th Century Games to build an intense new action-horror Aliens game developed for PC, consoles, and VR with more information of this being revealed at Comic-Con.
What's Happening:
- Survios, a multi-platform game development studio and publisher, today announced a new collaboration with 20th Century Games to develop an intense single-player, action-horror game set in the iconic Alien universe and built for PC, console, andVR. More details on the upcoming Aliens game will be revealed at the ALIEN: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022 from 2:00PM- 3:00PM, in Room 28DE. “When I joined Survios in 2020, it was to build bigger, more ambitious games, using the best entertainment franchises across console, PC, and VR platforms,” said TQ Jefferson, ChiefProduct Officer at Survios.
- Aliens is a distinct and terrifying world that fans love to be entrenched in, and it is perfect for Survios’ proven expertise in creating immersive gaming experiences.
- “The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games,” said Luigi Priore, vice president, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games. “We’re thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences.”
- Survios continues to build out its top-tier development team with talented creatives and veterans from the entertainment and games industries. For job opportunities on the new Aliens game, please visit survios.com/Aliens.