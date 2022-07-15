Jon Stewart Returns as Host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 2022 Warrior Games

Walt Disney World has announced that Jon Stewart will be hosting the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games opening and closing ceremonies.

What’s Happening:

Comedian, actor, and filmmaker Jon Stewart has been announced as the host for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games taking place at the ESPN

This will mark Stewart’s sixth time participating in the annual event which celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members participating in adaptive sports programs.

Additionally, multi-Platinum pop rock band American Authors will perform at the Warrior Games Closing Ceremony, which will take place at The Stadium in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, August 28th.

The Closing Ceremony is the culmination of nine days of elite competition, as well as years of hard work and recovery for Warrior Games athletes.

The Warrior Games will be held August 19th-28th at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Warrior Games competition, including Closing Ceremony, will be free and open to the public. However, entrance to the Closing Ceremony will require a no-cost ticket; information on acquiring a ticket will be available via DoDWarriorGames.com

What They’re Saying:

Jon Stewart said: “The Warrior Games symbolizes the resiliency and dedication of each of these warriors, and the tens of thousands of others they represent. Their fearless approach to their recovery, and refusal to be defined by their worst day, is inspirational. I can’t put into words what an honor it is to serve as the host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. But connecting in person with these athletes and their families, friends, caregivers and supporters is what I’ll never forget.”