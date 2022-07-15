Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches New Limited Time Online Ticket Offer

Currently, there is a limited-time offer with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex where guests can save $7 online for any one-day admission ticket now through August 1st, 2022.
- Starting today, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering guests a chance to save $7 for a limited-time on one-day admission.
- The SAVE7 offer is available until August 1, 2022, allowing guests to stand in the wonder of The Rocket Garden and bask in the glory of Space Shuttle Atlantis. And now, in the new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, guests can see the visionary designs paving the way for human deep space travel while discovering the cutting-edge space exploration innovations inside the newest attraction.
- SAVE7 is only available for purchases online at KennedySpaceCenter.com and can only be redeemed on one-day adult and children admission. Guests looking to take advantage of this offer can enter SAVE7 at checkout online.
- Guests visiting through August 1st can participate in the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt, a family-friendly activity that gives guests the opportunity to explore the visitor complex in a new way. Included with admission, the Artemis-themed adventure begins with a stop at Guest Services (or Information) to pick up a commemorative activity booklet. Space explorers will watch videos and complete tasks to collect booklet stickers along the way.
- Once all mission stickers have been collected, the adventure continues at the Space Shop at which completed booklets can be shown for an exciting prize.
- Plus, guests can see real flight-flown space hardware in the recently opened Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, which features the spaceport of the future, Spaceport KSC, and an all-new restaurant, Space Bowl Bistro.
- Objects like the LIFE Habitat Cut-Away, a scale model of a habitat designed for four to 12 crew members for long-duration space missions, and the Lockheed Martin Space Habitat, a full-scale mockup of what a habitat orbiting the Moon can look like can be explored. A scale model of the NASA Space Launch System Rocket that will launch the Artemis 1 mission is also on display in Gateway, as is the flight-flown Orion EFT-1 capsule. The Orion spacecraft will play a key role in NASA’s Artemis missions.
- Visitors can also learn how the James Webb Space Telescope operates by using the HoloTube presentation station to manipulate a holographic version of the telescope.
- For more information, visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.