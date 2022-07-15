Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of July 18th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week will also focus on “Live’s Guide to a Healthy Summer,” a series of segments dedicated to improving your best summertime self!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of July 18th-22nd:

Monday, July 18 Billy Bob Thornton Joe Keery ( Stranger Things ) “ Live ’s Guide to a Healthy Summer:” Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Better barbecue recipes)

Tuesday, July 19 Cat Deeley Performance by Christina Perri “ Live ’s Guide to a Healthy Summer:” Dr. Holly Phillips (Summer dangers to look out for)

Wednesday, July 20 David Muir ( ABC World News Tonight ) Bailee Madison ( Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ) “ Live ’s Guide to a Healthy Summer:” Dr. Doris Day (Benefits of sun)

Thursday, July 21 Kate Mcinnon ( DC League of Super-Pets ) Joshua Bassett ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) “ Live ’s Guide to a Healthy Summer:” Simeon Panda (Summer workout)

Friday, July 22 Monica Mangin (Fantastic summer bargains) “Live’s Foodfluencer Friday Faceoff:” Guest Chefs share awesome recipes



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.