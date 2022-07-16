ICON Park Temporarily Closes New Bullseye Blast Game After Negative Response From Community

Just days after announcing a new feature for passengers aboard The Wheel at Orlando’s ICON Park that sees riders shooting infrared guns at targets below, park officials have decided to pause the offering, according to WFTV.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying:

Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive. The attractions industry has many similar games which use similar shooting devices, so that is what we were limited to when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community. We look forward to leading this new innovation.

During the design process we will pause the current version of the game. Just like all electronic games are improved over time, we will pursue a new design that will deliver the same level of customized fun for guests, in a way that the entire community can embrace.”