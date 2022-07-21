Disney Hosts Day of Fun and Networking for Transitioning Military Service Members

Disney enjoys honoring and supporting military service members and veterans through hiring programs. These assist them in finding meaningful work after serving their country. Disney Parks Blog shared more about these wonderful programs.

What's Happening:

Disney loves to find ways to support our military, and a big part of that is helping them find meaningful work after their military service.

They like to work with other like-minded organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's "Hiring our Heroes" program.

This program connects the military community as well as servicemembers, military spouses, and veterans with American businesses to provide networking training and hands-on experience.

One of the many organizations that participates as a host company is the Corporate Fellowship Program. This gives participants 12 weeks of civilian work experience to help make it an easier transition after serving their country.

Recently, Disney had the honor of hosting a cohort of sixty servicemembers (thirty attended virtually), who are able to participate in this program with a diverse group of companies across central Florida. They were able to share tips for success and network.

They were also able to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom

After a fun day at the park, they took a backstage tour of some of the facilities and were presented with a roundtable discussion with Disney cast members who are military veterans themselves and part of our "Disney SALUTE" veteran affinity group.

This is organized by U.S. Army veteran Dan Grundvig, Manager of Supplier Sustainability, and as a transitioning military service member now working at Disney. He understands exactly what they are going through.

To learn more about programs like Hiring Our Heroes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, go to hiringourheroes.org

Registration is now open for the Veterans Institute Summit.

Next month, Disney is hosting the Veterans Institute Summit this coming August 19–20 at the ESPN Walt Disney World

The two-day event will be designed to empower companies to build effective veteran hiring, training, and support groups of their own.

