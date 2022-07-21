Trying Out the Car Locator Feature at Walt Disney World

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, remembering where you parked your car is extremely important. You never want to be that person wandering around the parking lot after a long hot day at the park. Recently, Disney announced that there is a new feature that will make finding your car at the end of the night easier.
What's Happening:
- Recently, Disney announced that the My Disney Experience’s Car Locator by State Farm would be available on the My Disney Experience app.
- We decided to try it out and see how effective it is.
- Guests can access this feature on the My Disney Experience app on the home screen or in the feature menu for access. You will then arrive at the car locator feature on the screen, which should be on the right.
- At EPCOT, it knows everything except for what specific row you are in, so you need to enter that manually.
- We tried it out again at Disney Springs and we had to manually enter the level end row but it did detect what garage or lot we were in.
