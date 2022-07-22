As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 25th- 30th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also features the “Turn Back the Clock” Deals and Steals series with Tory Johnson.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 25th-30th:

Monday, July 25 Regé-Jean Page ( The Gray Man ) Joshua Bassett and Corbin Bleu ( High School Musical ) “ Turn Back the Clock ” Deals and Steals

Tuesday, July 26 Dawn Jackson Blatner (Registered dietitian) John Krasinski ( DC League of Super-Pets ) “Turn Back the Clock” Deals and Steals

Wednesday, July 27 Neil Patrick Harris ( Uncoupled ) “Turn Back the Clock” Deals and Steals

Thursday, July 28 Brad Pitt ( Bullet Train ) “Turn Back the Clock” Deals and Steals

Friday, July 29 Amber Midthunder ( Prey )

Saturday, July 30 “Turn Back the Clock” Deals and Steals Jove Meyer (Event planner)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.