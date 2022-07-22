New Freeform Docu-Series “Keep This Between Us” Premiering With a Two Night Special Event

Freeform has announced that the docu-series Keep This Between Us will premiere with a special two-night event. The four-part docu-series will have two back-to-back episodes on Monday, August 29th at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. as well as Tuesday, August 30th at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. It will also be streamed the following day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Freeform announces Keep This Between Us ( fka Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us ) as a special two-night event. The four-part docu-series, produced by Vox Media Studios, will air with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. It will be available to stream on Hulu the day after the premiere. Keep This Between Us exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming — manipulative and coercive behavior by abusers to gain access to potential victims — in U.S. high schools. The series follows one woman’s journey as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: “Return to Little Elm”

As an adult, Cheryl reexamines an inappropriate relationship she had with her high school teacher, a phenomenon she soon realizes is nationwide. She embarks on a journey to reckon with the impact of the experience.

Episode 2: “The Rumors Are True”

Cheryl aims to seek answers from her classmates, teachers and family to put together the missing pieces of her past. Details emerge that, despite efforts to intervene, a culture of acceptance allows grooming to continue.

Episode 3: “Passing the Trash”

As Cheryl seeks out others who have similar trauma, it becomes evident that there is an ecosystem of toxicity and administrative failure nationwide. She meets another survivor, Heaven, whose story is eerily similar but has a very different outcome.

Episode 4: “The Burden”