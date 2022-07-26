David Warner Passes Away at the Age of 80

The British actor David Warner has passed away at the age of 80, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What's Happening:
- David Warner passed away Sunday in a nursing home in London for those in the entertainment agency. He was 80 years old.
- His family shared, "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
- In the first film he made in the US, he played itinerant preacher Joshua Duncan Sloane in Sam Peckinpah’s The Ballad of Cable Hogue in 1970.
- Star Trek fans know him as Warner, and he played three different species in the franchise. In 1989, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier introduced the peaceful Klingon Chancellor Gorkon, in 1991, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country introduced the Cardassian officer Gul Madred, and in 1992, Star Trek: The Next Generation introduced the Cardassian officer Gul Madred.
- He played many different roles and there are over 220 acting credits on IMDb, but a couple of his most popular roles include, Senator Sandar in Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes in 2001, as well as Tron in 1982.
- 34 years after he had won an Oscar for best picture, Warner portrayed a valet/bodyguard who works for Billy Zane’s industrialist, Cal Hockley, in James Cameron’s Titanic in 1997.