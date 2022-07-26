Limited Time Monorail Designed After LinaBell Announced at Tokyo DisneySea

For those who are fans of Duffy's friend LinaBell, there will be a monorail designed for her in Tokyo. Recently, it was announced that she would be appearing at Tokyo DisneySea.

What's Happening:

The Disney Resort Line, which connects each facility in Tokyo Disney Resort, will operate a monorail designed for a limited time from September 8th, 2022.

The wrapping monorail, which will appear for the first time in about two years, is decorated with the design of Duffy's new friend LinaBell!

Inside the car, there is a forest where Duffy and LinaBell, who have been separated from Mickey after chasing butterflies, meet for the first time, and you can enjoy the world view as if you were lost with Duffy.

Special Tickets Designed by Duffy & Friends LinaBell: