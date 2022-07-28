Four Searchlight Picture Films Headed to Toronto International Film Festival

Searchlight Pictures has shared exciting news for those going to the Toronto International Film Festival as four of the studios films will play as part of the festival.

What’s Happening:

There have been more films announced for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Searchlight Pictures shared a tweet that reads: Searchlight at #TIFF22 Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, Mark Mylod's The Menu, and Stephen Williams' Chevalier

About The Banshees of Inisherin:

A pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends.

About Empire of Light:

A romance develops in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.

About Chevalier:

The rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist and composer (sometimes referred to by the demeaning nickname "Black Mozart") who rose to fame through his musical prodigy.

About The Menu:

The Menu is an upcoming American dark comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod and produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch through their production banner Hyperobject Industries.

About Toronto International Film Festival: