GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 1st-6th Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. Plus this week includes GMA3’s Eat Like a Local series featuring guest chefs from around the country.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 1st-5th:

Monday, August 1 Maya Gabeira ( Maya and the Beast ) Carrie Carrollo (Architectural Digest contributor) Performance by Joan Jett

Tuesday, August 2 Rick Klein (ABC News Political Director) Kal Penn ( You Can’t Be Serious ) Performance by LOCASH featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston

Wednesday, August 3 Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) Bola Sokunbi ( Choosing to Prosper ) Elle King (CMA Fest Host)

Thursday, August 4 Senator Todd Young (R-IN) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Alex vs America ) Michael Yo ( Amber Brown )

Friday, August 5 Glynda Carr (Higher Heights for America president, CEO and co-founder) Charles Marsh ( Evangelical Anxiety ) Amir Arison ( The Kite Runner )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.