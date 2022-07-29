Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of August 1st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week will also focus on “Live’s Cooked to Perfection Week,” where some of the chefs to the stars will prepare a delicious signature dish!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of August 1st-5th:

Monday, August 1 – Guest Co-Host Luke Bryan Diego Luna ( Andor ) “ Live ’s Cooked to Perfection Week:” Chef Michael Symon

Tuesday, August 2 – Guest Co-Host Carson Kressley Joel Mchale ( Smells Like Tween Spirit ) Laurie Gelman “ Live ’s Cooked to Perfection Week:” Chef Gaby Dalkin

Wednesday, August 3 – Guest Co-Host Ali Wentworth Maria Bakalova ( Bodies Bodies Bodies ) “ Live ’s Cooked to Perfection Week:” Chef Melba Wilson

Thursday, August 4 – Guest Co-Host Tamron Hall Jesse Williams ( Secret Headquarters ) Gavin Casalegno ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) Performance by O.A.R.

Friday, August 5 – Guest Co-Host DJ Déjà Vu Isabella Rossellini ( Marcel the Shell with Shoes On ) “Live’s Foodfluencer Friday Faceoff:” Guest Chefs share awesome recipes



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.