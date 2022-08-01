Sahara Traders Hiding Details About the Soon-to-Reopen Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida

As we patiently await the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, we spotted some details in Sahara Traders that point to some changes to the beloved attraction.

While the former iteration of the attraction welcomed guests to a cursed film set that allowed for the inclusion of The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, this new version appears to be going in another direction.

Guests will find new details all around Sahara Traders, the attraction's gift shop, that point to a heavier focus on the "museum of antiquities" element of the attraction's home, as well as the history of the location.

You may also recognize some of the names found around the shop. For example, the name “Carl Denham” can be found on the museum map seen above.

Denham is a character from King Kong , and the man whose greed was responsible for capturing Kong and bringing him to New York.

King Kong references can also be found around the shop.

The reasoning for the Kong references lies in the history of the building where the attraction is found. Before Revenge of the Mummy, this building was home to Kongfrontation, an opening day attraction for Universal Studios Florida.

These details are also connecting to the lore of The Mummy franchise, as Denham appears to be making “The Living Mummy” his next attraction.

There are also nods to characters from the Fraser-led films. Always looking to make a profit, Jonathan seems to have written some letters to Mr. Denham, agreeing to sell him some of the items he procured over the course of his Egyptian adventures. He even points him in the direction of a cursed tomb.

There are also nods to Evelyn O’Connell, who has written a couple of books about her encounters with Imhotep.

She has also written a couple of responses to Denham, and is much less eager to work with him than her brother.

Perhaps Evie heeded the warning she received from Jack Driscoll, another King Kong character, who warned her against working with Denham in another letter found in the shop.

While no reopening date has been announced for Revenge of the Mummy, it was said to be opening this summer.