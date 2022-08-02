D23 Runs Amuck in Salem with a Special Screening of “Hocus Pocus 2”

D23 Members have the chance to see Hocus Pocus 2 in one of the spookiest towns of all and the setting of the movie: Salem, Massachusetts.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the Sanderson Sisters’ return as D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and the city of Salem present a spooktacular Halloween event to ignite the season! While fans from across the world will enjoy the haunting sequel Hocus Pocus 2 at home on Disney+

Upon check-in, guests will receive a commemorative map of the town, highlighting many of the film's original locations for you to visit, along with some of Salem's most cherished town landmarks and witchy wonders. This will be your guide to historic and legendary Salem, open for your exploration during this delightfully wicked season. During your self-guided tour of Salem, you'll soar over to a hometown movie house, where D23 will host an exclusive screening of Hocus Pocus 2.

. The evening will conclude in grand style by relighting the candle at The Black Flame Ball, held at the historic Hamilton Hall. At this fantastical Halloween costume party, members are encouraged to channel their inner Sanderson Sister, “Dad-ula,” or pointy pop icon to dance away the night with live music, food, libations, and entertainment that could only be summoned once every 300 years! Look out for a few surprises that are sure to put a spell on you, as this ultimate Halloween party is the perfect way to kick off the spookiest season with plenty of treats—and a few tricks!

D23 Runs Amuck in Salem! – A Halloween Spell-ebration takes place on October 1st, 2022. Check-in opens at 8:00 a.m., with movie screenings at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

takes place on October 1st, 2022. Check-in opens at 8:00 a.m., with movie screenings at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The special event costs $250 per person (plus $7 processing fee).

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. PT.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head straight to the D23 website

Bonus Screening:

For an additional (and complimentary!) experience, join the City of Salem and Creative Collective on October 2nd in an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus 2 at the Salem Common, the very same park where Allison and Max walked to school in Hocus Pocus .

at the Salem Common, the very same park where Allison and Max walked to school in . Please note, the Salem Common is an outdoor venue and seating is not provided. It is recommended that you bring blankets, pillows, and hoodies. Food and beverage will not be provided, so you may bring your own picnic. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are not permitted.

This bonus outdoor screening is complimentary, does not require registration, and offered in partnership with the City of Salem and Creative Collective. Stay tuned to D23.com