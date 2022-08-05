Disney Cruise Line Continues to Extend Final Payment and Flexibility Deadlines

If you have a Disney Cruise coming up, this latest information could affect you. They have yet again temporarily modified the final payment and cancellation policies to provide more flexibility.
What's Happening:
- For guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories on sailings through March 31, 2023, they are temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing.
- This means if there's a guest who has not yet reached their final payment due date, they can wait up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.
- In addition, there is also a temporarily relaxed cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through March 31, 2023, as described below.
Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- 60 days or more: No fee
- 59 – 45 days: Deposit per Guest
- 44 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- 60 days or more: No fee
- 59 – 56 days: Deposit per Guest
- 55 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Suites and Concierge Staterooms
- 60 days or more: Deposit per Guest
- 59 – 56 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 55 – 30 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Categories with Restrictions
- Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and non transferable.
