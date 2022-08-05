Disney Cruise Line Continues to Extend Final Payment and Flexibility Deadlines

If you have a Disney Cruise coming up, this latest information could affect you. They have yet again temporarily modified the final payment and cancellation policies to provide more flexibility.

What's Happening:

  • For guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories on sailings through March 31, 2023, they are temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing.
  • This means if there's a guest who has not yet reached their final payment due date, they can wait up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.
  • In addition, there is also a temporarily relaxed cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through March 31, 2023, as described below.

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

  • 60 days or more: No fee
  • 59 – 45 days: Deposit per Guest
  • 44 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
  • 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
  • 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

  • 60 days or more: No fee
  • 59 – 56 days: Deposit per Guest
  • 55 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
  • 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
  • 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms

  • 60 days or more: Deposit per Guest
  • 59 – 56 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
  • 55 – 30 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
  • 29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Categories with Restrictions

  • Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and non transferable.

