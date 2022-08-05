Disney Cruise Line Continues to Extend Final Payment and Flexibility Deadlines

If you have a Disney Cruise coming up, this latest information could affect you. They have yet again temporarily modified the final payment and cancellation policies to provide more flexibility.

What's Happening:

For guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories on sailings through March 31, 2023, they are temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing.

This means if there's a guest who has not yet reached their final payment due date, they can wait up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.

In addition, there is also a temporarily relaxed cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through March 31, 2023, as described below.

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

60 days or more: No fee

59 – 45 days: Deposit per Guest

44 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

60 days or more: No fee

59 – 56 days: Deposit per Guest

55 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms

60 days or more: Deposit per Guest

59 – 56 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

55 – 30 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Categories with Restrictions

Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and non transferable.