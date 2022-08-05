Countdown to Magical Holiday with New Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendars

Counting down to Christmas has never been so magical! Sure the wintertime celebrations are still months away, but who says you can’t start planning now? Funko is bringing fans Pocket Pop! Advent Calendars and the first three to debut have landed at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’ve reached Halfway to the Holidays so it is officially okay to start your Christmas shopping!

Funko is already introducing new seasonal gifts and as of today, guests can pre-order three Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendars.

Counting down to your holiday events has never been so easy and these cute Advent Calendars will have you feeling the spirit of the season in no time.

Guests can shop the latest offerings for three favorite franchises: Marvel Star Wars Harry Potter

Each calendar includes 24 mystery Pocket Pop! figures to be opened every day until the big holiday arrives.

Many fans will celebrate and count toward Christmas (December 25th), but really you can customize your countdown the holiday celebration of your choice!

The 2022 Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendars are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual calendars can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar

Marvel Holiday 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar

Star Wars Holiday 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar

Harry Potter 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar