See “Mija” for Free in Select Theaters for One Week Beginning August 5th

According to Variety, audiences will be able to see the feature documentary Mija for free in select theaters for one week beginning August 5th.

What's Happening:

is the story of two daughters of undocumented immigrants navigating the music industry. This will be getting its Academy Award qualifying run later in the month before it debuts on September 16th on Disney+

Isabel Castro is a four-time Emmy nominated filmmaker and began working on Mija in 2019 and continued to work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

What They're Saying: