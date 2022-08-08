Pixar Putt Set Denver as Next Stop in September

The popular pop-up event, Pixar Putt, is on the move once again, with the next stop on the tour revealed to be the Denver.
- Currently in place in Chicago through August 21st, the next stop of the touring pop-up mini-golf experience, Pixar Putt, has been revealed to be Denver, Colorado, starting in that city on September 3rd.
- The event will be held until November 29th, 2022 at 1600 20th St.
- Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com.
- The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including:
- Toy Story
- The Incredibles
- Monsters, Inc.
- Finding Nemo
- Coco
- A Bug's Life
- Wall-E
- Inside Out
- Pixar Putt can be played by teams of 4 people or less, as is custom for mini-golf. A minimum of 2 people is required to play. If you wish to book a larger group size, you are welcome to do so, but the entire group still needs to split into smaller teams of 4 people or less. Each team of 2, 3 or 4 people plays one hole at a time.
- We were able to check out the Pixar Putt experience when it took place in New York City, and you can read all about it here.