Pixar Putt Set Denver as Next Stop in September

The popular pop-up event, Pixar Putt, is on the move once again, with the next stop on the tour revealed to be the Denver.

Currently in place in Chicago through August 21st, the next stop of the touring pop-up mini-golf experience, Pixar Putt, has been revealed to be Denver, Colorado, starting in that city on September 3rd.

The event will be held until November 29th, 2022 at 1600 20th St.