Get to Know Namor the Sub-Mariner in New Video from Marvel

Before he makes his MCU debut in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has a new video to help you get to know Namor: The Sub-Mariner.
- The new video takes Marvel fans through the entire comic history of Namor, from his birth as the Marvel Universe’s first mutant, through his run as a member of the Illuminati, his was against Wakanda, his role in “Secret Wars” and more.
- You can read more about Namor in the following titles:
- Namor is set to appear for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.
- Check out the full video below:
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was initially announced at D23 Expo in 2019.
- Danai Gurira is set to reprise her role as Okoye in the film and Letitia Wright will star in the film, once again portraying Shuri.
- Michaela Coel has also reportedly joined the cast of the film but Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role of W’Kabi.
- A trailer and poster for the upcoming film were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will come to theaters November 11.