Get to Know Namor the Sub-Mariner in New Video from Marvel

Before he makes his MCU debut in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has a new video to help you get to know Namor: The Sub-Mariner.

The new video takes Marvel fans through the entire comic history of Namor, from his birth as the Marvel Universe’s first mutant, through his run as a member of the Illuminati, his was against Wakanda, his role in “Secret Wars” and more.

You can read more about Namor in the following titles: Marvel Comics #1 Fantastic Four #103 New Avengers: Illuminati Namor: The First Mutant Avengers vs. X-Men

Namor is set to appear for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.

Check out the full video below:

