Shuri, Okoye and Namor Star in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Trailer

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

First off, we learned that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which is set to hit theaters on November 11th, will be the conclusion of the MCU’s Phase 4.

The trailer seemingly addresses the passing of T'Challa, who was of course played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed in 2020.

Shuri and Okoye appear to be the stars of the film but the trailer also features the first appearance of Namor, the king of the Atlanteans.

Wakanda appears to be at war with Atlantis in the upcoming film.

Also spotted in the teaser is Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who will go on to star in the upcoming Disney+ Ironheart .

Finally, someone appears to have taken up the mantle of Black Panther as the iconic suit can briefly be seen in action.

A new poster was also released for the film.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was initially announced at D23 Expo in 2019.

Danai Gurira is set to reprise her role as Okoye in the film and Letitia Wright will star in the film, once again portraying Shuri.

Michaela Coel has also reportedly joined the cast of the film but Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role of W’Kabi.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.