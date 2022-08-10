There will be three new shows and performances coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

What's Happening:

In downtown Orlando, you can find the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Starting this Friday, August 12, tickets will be on sale for new shows, including an illustrated talk with Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, a presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute by Opera Orlando, and West Side Story by Celebration Theatre Co.

Celebration Theatre Co. Presents: West Side Story

September 15–19 & 22–25, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m., 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Celebration Theatre Co. presents its final Main Stage Performance for the 2022 Season with West Side Story , the epochal musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents and Jerome Robbins. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of today’s time. From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is as powerful, poignant and timely as ever.

Celebration Theatre Co. is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com UAArtsEd.com

Opera Orlando Presents: The Magic Flute

Friday & Sunday, October 28 & 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Opera Orlando presents one of the greatest operas ever written, Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Bring the family to this enchanting and whimsical fairy tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness, and finding one’s place in the world. In this sumptuous, spectacular production, journey along with Prince Tamino as he navigates a treacherous brave new world in his quest of self-discovery.

Mozart’s comedic and mystical singspiel (a predecessor to musical theater) centers around gods and heroes and transports the audience to the mythical realm of Ozymandia where Tamino is pursued by a terrifying dragon. He is reduced by three ominous and seductive women, who kill the monster and task Tamino with rescuing Pamina, daughter of the awe-inspiring sorceress The Queen of the Night, from the clutches of the “evil” Sarastro. With the gift of a magic flute and magic bells, Tamino sets off on his hero’s journey accompanied by his new friend and reluctant comrade-in-arms Papageno, the bird catcher, only to quickly realize that nothing, not even night and day, is quite what it appears to be.

The story unfolds in frames like a graphic novel bringing all of the arts together to tell this fantastical tale. Artistic director Grant Preisser directs this all new production inspired by the fine art anime Yoshitaka Amana, with dance choreographed by Maxine Montilus, puppetry by MicheLee Puppets and music conducted by Chaowen Ting, making her Company debut. She will take the podium and lead the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, along with a stellar cast including Metropolitan Opera soprano Kathryn Bowden as The Queen of the Night, acclaimed tenor Tyler Nelson as Prince Tamino, the stunning, up-and-coming soprano Magdalena Kuźma as Pamina and renowned baritone Brian James Myer as Papageno.

This production will be sung in German with new English dialogue by Grant Pressier and English supertitles. The cast also includes members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company, and the show will run approximately two hours and thirty minutes with one intermission.

Dr. Phillips Presents in Association with Bill Blumenreich Presents: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe