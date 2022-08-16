Disneyland Resort May Pause Renewals for Certain Magic Key Types, Has No Announced Plans for New Sale

With today’s announcement that Magic Key renewals would soon open also came some warnings. Not only is the Disneyland Resort currently focusing solely on renewals (as opposed to new sales) but is also ready to pause renewals on certain Key types if necessary.

What’s Happening:

As announced, renewals for current Magic Keyholders within their 30 day renewal window will begin on August 18th.

At that time, members will be able to renew into any available Key type.

However, the important word there is “available.”

While the Imagine, Enchant, Believe, and new Inspire Key will be offered when renewals open, Disney has suggested that renewals for select Key types may be paused if needed.

Because of this, there’s no guarantee that Keyholders will be able to renew into the most comparable pass to their current type.

Meanwhile, at this time, the Disneyland Resort is only focusing on Magic Key renewals and has now announced any new on-sale dates.