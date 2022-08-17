Chloë Sevigny Joins Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote’s Women”

According to Deadline, Chloë Sevigny (The Girl from Plainville) has been tapped as a lead opposite Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy.
What’s Happening:
- Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, the second edition of Feud chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire in 1975.
- The list of top socialites in Capote’s inner circle included Babe Paley (Watts), wife of CBS head Bill Paley; Slim Keith; C.Z. Guest (Sevigny); Pamela Churchill Harriman, ex-wife of Winston’s son and future wife of Slim’s husband; Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy; and Gloria Guinness.
- La Côte Basque‘s characters were thinly disguised versions of Capote’s female confidants and exposed their shocking secrets and scandals, from adultery to murder. Its publication destroyed Capote’s friendships, with all of his swans cutting him off, as well as his reputation and his social standing.
- Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced or produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.
- Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall, with other high-profile, unannounced, actors expected to join Oscar-nominated Sevigny and Watts.
- The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- FX previously had plans for a second season following the dissolution of the marriage between England’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana but eventually scrapped the idea.